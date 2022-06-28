KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Two people have been arrested and charged in an East Knoxville shooting that left the victim with multiple gunshot wounds. A third suspect who has not been taken into custody has also been identified.

Officers responded to a shooting in the 2700 block of Lay Avenue on the morning of June 24. A 35-year-old man was hospitalized after being shot multiple times. The victim was able to identify three suspects in the shooting during an interview with investigators at the University of Tennessee Medical Center.

Just before 11 p.m. Monday, two suspects were taken into custody at the Weigel’s gas station at 3815 Western Avenue. Eddie Crippen 36, was arrested on outstanding warrants including attempted first-degree murder. Jacinda Sharp, 33, was arrested for attempted first-degree murder.

A third suspect, 29-year-old Martanya Styles, has also been charged with attempted first-degree murder and has yet to be taken into custody.

The victim at the time of the shooting was transported to the hospital in “serious” condition, according to a police spokesperson. An update on the condition of the victim as of Tuesday was not immediately available.