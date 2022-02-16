KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Four people are under arrest by the Knoxville Police Department after reports of drug activity, including multiple drug overdoses, at a home in a residential area near I-40 and Asheville Highway in Knoxville.

The four were arrested when police executed a search warrant around 2 p.m. on Tuesday, Feb. 15 at a home in the 5500 block of Dandyline Drive in Knoxville.

James Nelson, James Helsel, Zackery Lively and Lisa Williford are charged with maintaining a dwelling for drug purposes. Helsel and Lively were also charged with Manufacture, Sale or Delivery of Controlled Substance. Williford was charged with Criminal Impersonation, according to a Knoxville police spokesman.

Officers executing the search warrant said they found 13 grams of methamphetamine, heroin, a firearm and various drug paraphernalia. In addition, Kasandra Roggeman, 28, was found inside the home and arrested on an outstanding warrant for failure to appear on an original charge of theft.

James Helsel, 43, of Knoxville CHARGES: Manufacture, Sale or Delivery of Controlled Substance, Maintaining a Dwelling for Drug Purposes (Photo via KPD)

Zackery Lively, 34, of Knoxville CHARGES: Manufacture, Sale or Delivery of Controlled Substance, Maintaining a Dwelling for Drug Purposes (Photo via KPD)

James Nelson, 45, of Knoxville CHARGES: Maintaining a Dwelling for Drug Purposes (Photo via KPD)

Lisa Williford, 38, of Knoxville CHARGES: Maintaining a Dwelling for Drug Purposes, Criminal Impersonation (Photo via KPD)

Organized Crime Unit investigators executed the search warrant with assistance from the Special Operations Squad and other KPD special teams.