Knoxville Police arrest 58 people on drugs or weapons charges in 1 week

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — The Knoxville Police Department reports 58 people have been arrested over the past week for drugs or weapons charges.

Officers arrested 58 people ranging in age from 14 to 56 for drug or weapon charges that resulted in 25 felony charges and 152 misdemeanor charges from Aug. 23 to Aug. 29. Over $4,000 were seized from the arrests.

  • 7 firearms were siezed
  • 70 grams of heroin confiscated
  • 15 grams of methamphetamines confiscated
  • Over 560 grams of marijuana confiscated
  • Around 300 pills confiscated along with a varierty of other narcotics and drug paraphernalia

“The opioid epidemic continues to have a devastating impact in the community, and violent crime is a natural by-product of the sale of illegal drugs,” Knoxville Police said in a statement. “The KPD will remain persistent and diligent in its efforts to combat the sale of illegal drugs and prohibited firearm possession.”

Tips can be submitted anonymously online at www.easttnvalleycrimestoppers.org, by phone at 1-800-222-TIPS or via the free mobile app, P3 Tips. Tipsters will be eligible to receive a cash reward if they provide information that leads to an arrest or the seizure of illegal drugs.

