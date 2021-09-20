Knoxville Police arrest 74 on drugs and weapons charges in weeklong period

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — The Knoxville Police Department has arrested 74 individuals over the past week in an effort to get guns and drugs off the street to prevent crime and overdose deaths in the community.

The arrests occurred from Sept. 13-19, the arrestees ranged from 17-60 years old for drugs or weapons charges. Of those arrests, there were 47 felony charges and 132 misdemeanor charges.

Officers confiscated:

12 firearms

173 grams of heroin

139 grams of meth

156 grams of cocaine

258 grams of marijuana

Over $1,300 in U.S. currency

“Taking illegally possessed guns and illegal narcotics off of the street and holding those who bring deadly narcotics into the community accountable will always be central goals of the KPD,” a department spokesperson wrote on Facebook. “Towards that end, everyone has a role to play in keeping Knoxville safe, and we want residents to play an active role in helping to accomplish that goal.”

If you have information regarding the distribution of illegal narcotics, you’re asked to contact East Tennessee Valley Crime Stoppers. Crime Stoppers is available by phone at 1-800-222-8477, online at www.easttnvalleycrimestoppers.org or via the free mobile app, P3 Tips.

Tipsters will remain completely anonymous and be eligible to receive a cash reward if that information leads to an arrest or the confiscation of narcotics.