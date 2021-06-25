Knoxville Police: Blaine man arrested on false imprisonment charge

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Knoxville Police said its officers had arrested a Blaine, Tenn. man who had an outstanding warrant out of Knox County for false imprisonment that involved a female victim.

Police say Tylar Johnson, 28, was arrested Friday and booked into the Roger D. Wilson Detention Facility on the charge of false imprisonment for a June 15 incident, but KPD also says Johnson is suspected of committing similar acts on several other occasions throughout the area.

According to KPD, the warrant alleges that around 4:45 p.m. on Tuesday, June 15, a female victim and her coworkers were walking to their vehicles in the area of Central Street and Depot Street after leaving work. As the victim attempted to enter her vehicle, a Honda Civic driven by Johnson pulled up closely beside her driver’s side door, rolled down the window and asked the victim if she wanted money. The victim refused the offer, Johnson continued to forcefully ask her if she wanted money and then demanded for the victim to get into the passenger side of his vehicle.

The warrant alleges this continued until a passerby interjected to ask if everything was ok, at which point the victim got into her own vehicle. Johnson then continued to stay parked beside the victim’s vehicle, not allowing the vehicle to move. The victim then picked up her phone as if to call 911, at which time Johnson drove northbound on Central Street and began to have a conversation with the victim’s coworkers. The victim then drove behind Johnson’s vehicle and blew the horn, and Johnson drove away.

KPD says Johnson was positively identified as the suspect from the incident by the victim and witnesses through a photo lineup.

Regarding the other suspected similar incidents involving Johnson, KPD says investigators are asking for anyone who had a similar encounter with Tylar Johnson that has not already been reported to the police to contact Detective Brandon Wardlaw via email at bwardlaw@knoxvilletn.gov.

KPD says the investigation is ongoing.