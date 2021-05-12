Knoxville Police chase following bank robbery ends at Broadway gas station

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — A man is in custody following a police chase through North Knoxville.

Police took a driver into custody before 10 a.m. Wednesday at the Pilot Convenience Store, 2518 N. Broadway. The FBI is assisting in the investigation.

According to the FBI, Knoxville Police officers and FBI special agents responded to a report of a bank robbery around 9:45 a.m. at Regions Bank located at 707 N. Broadway.

The suspect entered the bank and confronted the employees while demanding money and car keys from at least one employee. The suspect fled the bank in an employee’s vehicle.

Responding officers spotted the stolen vehicle and initiated a pursuit of the suspect.

The suspect is currently being interviewed by FBI agents. Charges are pending.