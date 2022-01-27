KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Criminal impersonation is just one of the charges issued by Knoxville Police after a car chase ended with the arrest of two women.

The chase began Wednesday around 5:16 a.m. when a patrolling officer noticed saw a Black Mazda swerving in and out of traffic, and nearly striking the sidewalk on multiple occasions. The officer attempted to stop the vehicle on Chapman Highway at Fort Road, but the vehicle did not stop.

The chase would come to an end in the Henley Tunnel when the Mazda wrecked into a Black Ford Mustang. The driver of the Mazda, Shawntae Clark, got out of the car and police ordered her to the ground. As she was being arrested, the arrest report said a small bag of marijuana fell out of her pocket.

The passenger, Amanda Buchanan, was removed from the car after officers removed the passenger door. The report said that Buchanan told the police her sister’s name and information.

Buchanan has seven warrants that could be verified in Jackson County, North Carolina according to police. In addition, police said Clark had a failure to appear charged for simple possession from Knox County and a suspended license.

Buchanan was taken to UT Medical Center to be medically evaluated. She allegedly told police the driver had a backpack full of drugs in the vehicle. One of the arresting officers was able to find the backpack, The arrest report said inside the backpack was 7.64g of heroin and 11.35g of methamphetamine, Clark’s passport and a scale.

Buchanan has been charged with criminal impersonation and evading arrest. Clark’s charges include Failure to appear for simple possession, driving while license suspended, evading arrest risk of death or injury, possession with the intent of Meth, and possess a firearm with the intent to go armed during the commission of or attempt to commit a dangerous felony.