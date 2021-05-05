Knoxville Police, city launch 24/7 anonymous crime tip line

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — A new initiative by the city and Knoxville Police Department aims to get citizens involved with stopping crime while assuaging fears about becoming a law enforcement informant.

The two are launching the East Tennessee Valley Crime Stoppers Program. The program will allow citizens to share information about criminal activity or fugitive locations with law enforcement 24 hours a day, seven days a week, 365 days a year. The program will have no caller ID, no recorded lines and no phone tracking.

If the information given leads to an arrest, the recovery of weapons, narcotics, stolen property, or the capture of a wanted person, those callers may be eligible for a cash reward of up to $1,000.