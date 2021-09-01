Knoxville Police, Crime Stoppers continue to seek for murder suspect’s whereabouts

Vincent Morrison

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Knoxville Police, East Tennessee Valley Crime Stoppers continue to seek information on a man wanted for multiple charges including murder, aggravated assault, and vandalism.

Vincent Morrison, 31, has reportedly been on the run since March 5, is known to travel between Knoxville, Chattanooga, and Atlanta; and Crime Stoppers reports he may be wearing fake, long dreads. He’s also known to be violent.

He’s wanted on aggravated assault charges against his fiance, and for the murder of Aisha Cates.

East Tennessee Valley Crime Stoppers says, if you know where Morrison is remain anonymous and submit a tip to East TN Valley Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477), go online at www.easttnvalleycrimestoppers.org or use the P3 TIPS app. Your tip could lead to a CASH reward.

