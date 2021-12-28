KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — During the week of Christmas, Knoxville Police officers confiscated more than 26 grams of heroin, over 61 grams of meth, over 30 grams of cocaine, over 30 grams of pills, at least 60 individual pieces of drug paraphernalia, and more than $1,100 in cash.

From Dec. 20 to Dec. 26, KPD says 47 people between 16 and 72 years old, were arrested or charged with weapon or drug offenses. The charges include:

three for possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony

one for possession of a firearm while under the influence,

12 for manufacture, sale or delivery of a controlled substance

one for auto theft

five for evading arrest

26 for outstanding warrants.

One incident KPD is highlighting took place on Thursday, Dec. 23. The Community Engagement Response Team officers were conducting walking patrols in the area of the Mission when they were flagged down by a security guard regarding a suspicious vehicle that was possibly selling drugs. Officers would locate 13 grams of heroin packaged in multiple baggies, other narcotics, and a digital scale. A woman was arrested for numerous drug charges.

On Sunday, Dec. 26 at 1 p.m., officers near Daylily Drive spotted a suspect wanted on multiple outstanding warrants, including aggravated assault and reckless endangerment. Officers took him into custody. Inside his car officers located a loaded handgun, more than five grams of crack cocaine, various additional narcotics, over $1,100 in cash and a digital scale. In addition to the outstanding warrants, the suspect was charged with additional drug and weapon charges.

KPD is asking for the public’s help in keeping drugs off the street in Knoxville. They say if you have information regarding a crime, the whereabouts of a wanted person or possible drug activity, East Tennessee Valley Crime Stoppers is available 24/7 by phone at 865-215-7165, online at www.easttnvalleycrimestoppers.org or via the P3 Tips mobile app. Tipsters will always remain completely anonymous and be eligible to receive a cash reward.