Knoxville Police hope conviction of gang members lead to more charges in unsolved cases

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Police are hoping more people will come forward with information regarding unsolved cases in the city after eight gang members were recently convicted of various federal drug, firearm and money laundering offenses. Knoxville Police believe the eight men were involved in other “violent criminal acts,” including homicides.

“Drug trafficking organizations are directly responsible for untold violence in the communities where they do business, and these particular individuals were likely involved in numerous violent acts that have taken place throughout Knoxville,” Police Chief Eve Thomas said. “Now that they are behind bars, our hope is that anyone with knowledge of their involvement in the perpetuation of violence will feel safe enough to come forward with that information.”

Alim Turner, 23, Ushery Stewart, 22, Ronald Turner, 25, Kedaris Gilmore, 23, Mahlon Prater Jr., 25, Trevor Cox, 22, and Jyshon Forbes, 27, all of Knoxville, and Demetrius Bibbs, 29, of Chattanooga, Tennessee, are facing varying terms of imprisonment of up to life in prison and $10,000,000 in fines.

Anyone with information regarding any of the defendants’ involvement in other serious criminal offenses should contact East Tennessee Valley Crime Stoppers by phone at 1-800-222-8477, online at www.easttnvalleycrimestoppers.org or via the free mobile app, P3 Tips. Tipsters will remain completely anonymous and be eligible to receive a cash reward of up to $1,000.