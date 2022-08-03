KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – The Knoxville Police Department has identified the victim of an assault and stabbing that left one man dead early Tuesday.

Officers responded to an apartment in the 100 block of 128 N. Bertrand Street around 5:30 a.m. on Aug. 2 after receiving a call that a man had been assaulted and stabbed. Officers arrived on the scene and located the victim inside a second-floor apartment.

The victim has been identified as 53-year-old William Burris. Burris lived in the apartment where the stabbing and assault took place.

Emergency personnel rendered aid to the victim but he was pronounced dead at the scene. Anyone with information is asked to contact East Tennessee Valley Crime Stoppers.

There are multiple ways you can provide anonymous information to Crime Stoppers. You can call 865-215-7165 or **TIPS, and go online at www.easttnvalleycrimestoppers.org, via the free mobile app, P3 Tips, or on the East Tennessee Valley Crime Stoppers Facebook page. Tipsters can remain anonymous and are eligible to receive a cash reward.

No information about a suspect has been released at this time. The investigation remains active and ongoing.