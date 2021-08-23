Knoxville Police identify victim in fatal Hilton Road shooting

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — The Knoxville Police Department has released the identity of the victim from Friday’s fatal shooting in the 1200 block of Hilton Road.

According to police, 65-year-old Danny Smith of Bean Station was involved in a dispute that turned violent with a coworker at YRC Freight prior to the shooting.

A suspect in the shooting was detained at the scene. However, no charges have been filed at this time.

Upon the completion of the investigation, the case will be turned over to the Knox County District Attorney’s Office for review and further action, according to Knoxville Police.