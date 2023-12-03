KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Knoxville Police Department detectives are investigating a deadly shooting that happened near Hall of Fame Drive Sunday morning.

According to a release from Knoxville Police, officers responded to the Arbor Place Apartments in the 700 block of Lula Powell Drive around 10:45 a.m. because of a reported shooting with a victim.

When they got to the scene, officers found a man inside of an apartment who had been shot at least one time. The man was pronounced dead at the scene.

Before officers arrived, the suspect reportedly left the scene.

The investigation into the shooting is ongoing and in its early stages. Knoxville Police said detectives are pursuing strong leads in the case.