Knoxville Police investigating stabbing in Fountain City

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — A man was sent to the hospital with severe lacerations Tuesday night following a stabbing in Fountain City.

Officers responded around 10:30 p.m. to the Magnolia Square Apartments on Dove Nest Way. The victim was transported to UT Medical Center with injuries that did not appear to be life-threatening. The man said he was assaulted by a man and a woman who fled the scene. One of the suspects was known to the victim.

KPD Violent Crimes Unit is investigating the incident.

Anyone with information is asked to call the East Tennessee Valley Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477. Tipsters can remain anonymous.