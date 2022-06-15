KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — The Knoxville Police Department is searching for a man whom they believe robbed a 92-year-old woman in front of her home after following her home from a grocery store on Sunday afternoon.

KPD said Wednesday that its Violent Crimes Unit investigators have obtained warrants charging 32-year-old Knoxville man Michael Bledsoe with robbery, identity theft, felony theft, evading arrest and sale and delivery of schedule VI narcotics.

According to Knoxville Police, at around 4 p.m. on Sunday, June 12, KPD officers responded to a reported robbery at a home near Tazewell Pike. The victim, a 92-year-old woman, told officers she had been robbed after arriving home from the Sam’s Club on Knoxville Center Drive.

The victim told officers that when she got home, as she began unlocking her door she was approached by an unknown man who snatched her purse and ran from the scene. Her purse contained cash, various personal items and numerous credit cards, which Knoxville Police says were later used at area businesses.

Knoxville Police says the suspect, Bledsoe, was seen using the stolen credit cards at area businesses after allegedly robbing a 92-year-old woman on Sunday, June 12, 2022. (Photo via KPD)

KPD said an extensive investigation conducted by responding officers revealed that the suspect, who was driving a Ford truck, had followed the victim home from the Sam’s Club prior to robbing her.

Bledsoe has outstanding warrants out of Knox County for aggravated burglary and theft from a previous, unrelated incident.

Anyone with information concerning Bledsoe’s whereabouts is urged to contact East Tennessee Valley Crime Stoppers by phone at 865-215-7165, online at www.easttnvalleycrimestoppers.org, by texting **TIPS or through the P3 Tips mobile app. Tipsters can remain anonymous and be eligible to receive a cash reward.