Knoxville Police make 4 arrests in 25-hour span along Cumberland Ave for drugs, weapons charges

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Police made four arrests for various warrant, drug, theft and firearms charges in the span of a little more than 24 hours this weekend along Cumberland Avenue as part of enhanced patrol efforts in the area.

Knoxville Police made their first arrest around 11:15 p.m. Friday, May 14. Officers approached a green Honda sedan in the 1900 block of Cumberland Avenue and during a preliminary investigation detected the smell of marijuana coming from the vehicle.

Upon further review a bag containing narcotics, marijuana and drug paraphernalia was found, as were two handguns. Dustin Dodgen, 26, admitted to possession of the items and was taken into custody. Dodgen was charged with multiple counts of simple possession as well as unlawful possession of a weapon.

About an hour and 15 minutes later, patrol officers observed Joshua Welcome, 24, at the same location. Welcome was wanted on multiple outstanding warrants, including two counts of domestic assault and one count of felony evading. Officers took Welcome into custody without incident. He was found in possession of narcotics believed to be marijuana and heroin.

Less than an hour later, at around 1 a.m. on Saturday, officers noticed an unoccupied Dodge Charger sitting at a gas pump at the Shell gas station located at 2001 Cumberland Ave. The owner or driver was unknown to witnesses in the area.

Officers requested a K-9 unit to the scene after an initial investigation. The K-9 alerted positive on the vehicle and a search of the vehicle was conducted. That search revealed a loaded handgun as well as an Oxycodone tablet. The handgun and narcotic were confiscated.

Two more arrests were made around 12:15 a.m. Sunday, in the Starbucks parking lot at 2021 Cumberland Ave. KPD officers observed a man sitting in the passenger’s seat of a gold Nissan Maxima. Officers made contact with J’Marea Pirtle, 21, who was found in possession of a semiautomatic handgun as well as an AR-15 pistol.

A K-9 also alerted on the vehicle and a search revealed what officers believe was heroin. Pirtle was taken into custody and charged with possessing a firearm with intent to go armed and Schedule I drug violations.

Officers also tried to approach a man in the driver’s seat of a white Ford Expedition. The man fled on foot but was apprehended after a brief foot chase. Jahvionte Bray, 18, who had an outstanding warrant for aggravated assault, was found in possession of three key fobs to different vehicles, including the white Ford Expedition, which was reported as stolen.

Inside of the vehicle, officers also located a loaded AR-15 and an amount of presumed marijuana. Bray was taken into custody for the outstanding warrant, theft of property and additional charges.