Knoxville Police: Man ‘tired of millennials’ chases woman, blocks car at dead end

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — The Knoxville Police Department arrested a man after allegedly chasing and blocking a woman’s car after she had allegedly cut him off earlier on a roadway.

According to an arrest report, Thomas Brandon had chased a woman who had a young child in the vehicle, after she had allegedly cut him off. Brandon eventually blocked her vehicle into a dead end at River Pointe Cove.

When officers arrived to the scene they found Brandon’s truck pushed up against the other vehicle in the dead end. The woman told police the man told her she cut him off, and chased her to the dead end because he was “tired of millennials.”

The man did not want to speak with police and told them he wanted to speak with his lawyer. The woman also told police he was circling her vehicle, staring at her, which made her fear his intentions.

Brandon was taken into custody and charged with false imprisonment.