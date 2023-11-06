KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — A Knoxville Police Department officer was arrested on federal child pornography charges on Monday.

According to a U.S. District Attorney’s Office release, 47-year-old Dan Roark faces federal charges involving the production of child pornography. Roark was arrested at the newly-opened Knoxville Public Security Complex and made his initial appearance in federal court at 2:30 p.m., according to a federal release.

Roark has worked for the department since 2007 and last served on patrol in October 2020. His police powers have been suspended.

“The allegations against Dan Roark are deeply disturbing and abhorrent. “His alleged actions shock the conscience and, if proven true, demonstrate monstrous behavior against a truly innocent victim. I am sickened by these accusations, which in and of themselves have brought immeasurable discredit on our agency and the entire law enforcement profession. “We have and will continue to cooperate fully with federal investigators. We will also act with great urgency to resolve this matter and repair the damage done to public trust in the wake of these disturbing allegations.” Knoxville Chief of Police Paul Noel

An investigation first began after the Scott County, Virginia Sheriff’s Department received an anonymous tip that a juvenile victim had been sending explicit material online. Roark was found to have been in contact with the juvenile and their mother through a search of the victim’s phone.

Earlier this year, he was one of two officers to file a grievance against the department over claims of disability discrimination.

The Criminal Complaint is the result of an investigation by Homeland Security Investigations (HSI), Scott County Sheriff, Virginia, Tennessee Bureau of Investigation (TBI), and the Ninth Judicial District Attorney’s Office.