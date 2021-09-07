Knoxville Police officers arrest man wanted on several outstanding warrants

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – Knoxville Police said Tuesday that officers had arrested a wanted felon following a pursuit Sunday night. The suspect was wanted for seven outstanding warrants out of Knox County.

According to the Knoxville Police Department, at around 6:15 p.m. on Sunday, Sept. 5, KPD Community Engagement Response Team officers were on patrol when they spotted a red Ford Taurus known to be occupied by wanted felon Desmond Hatchett, 42 of Knoxville. When officers tried catching up with the suspect and initiate a traffic stop, he fled from them at a high rate of speed.

Officers initiated their emergency equipment while on North Mary Street near Magnolia Avenue, but Hatchett continued to flee from officers for several minutes until he came to a stop in a driveway in the 4100 block of Skyline Drive and fled on foot. After a brief foot pursuit, officers took Hatchett into custody without further incident.

Hatchett was wanted for seven outstanding warrants out of Knox County, including for aggravated burglary, aggravated domestic assault and failure to appear on charges of rape, robbery, aggravated assault, aggravated burglary and violation of order of protection. Along with the outstanding warrants, Hatchett was also charged with evading arrest among several additional minor charges.