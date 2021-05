KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — The Knoxville Police Department is on the scene of a shooting with injury in the 2900 block of Sunset Avenue.

One female was shot and taken to the hospital for treatment, and her condition is unknown at this time.

According to the department the call of a shooting came in around 4:10 p.m.

This is a developing story, we will update you as we learn more.