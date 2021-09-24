Knoxville Police searching for catalytic converter theft suspects

Knoxville Police say the suspects, pictured above, were operating a black Nissan Rogue. (Photos via KPD)

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Catalytic converter thefts in East Tennessee continue to push law enforcement’s efforts to find suspects believed to be involved especially when security camera images are shared. The Knoxville Police Department on Friday put out a call for help to the public in identifying suspects from a theft that occurred earlier this month.

KPD said on Friday the suspects, whose images were captured on camera, stole a catalytic converter from a victim’s vehicle while they were at the Cheddar’s restaurant along the Clinton Highway on Saturday, Sept. 4. Photos of the suspects were shared on KPD’s social media.

The vehicle the suspects were operating at the time of the theft. (Photo via KPD)

The suspects were operating a black Nissan Rogue sport utility vehicle, which was also caught on camera.

Anyone with information is urged to contact Crime Stoppers by phone at 1-800-222-8477, online at www.easttnvalleycrimestoppers.org or via the P3 Tips mobile app. Tipsters will remain anonymous and be eligible to receive a cash reward.