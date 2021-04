KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Knoxville Police are searching for man suspected of stealing a flatbed pickup truck from a business on East Weisgarber Road.

Investigators say around 6 a.m. Wednesday, April 21, an unknown male entered the property of Witt Building Materials and stole the truck. The truck should have some front-end damage as the suspect ran the truck through a locked gate.

If you recognize the suspect or have seen the stolen truck, call 865-215-7212. Tipsters can remain anonymous.