KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Police investigators are seeking the driver of a white pickup truck whom they believe broke into a Kingston Pike storage unit in January.

Photos on the Knoxville Police Department’s Facebook page show a heavy-set male and the truck he was driving at Metro Self Storage, 8848 Kingston Pike.

Anyone with information is asked to call 865-215-7035 or email propertycrimes@knoxvilletn.gov. Tips can be made anonymously.