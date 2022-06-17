KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Authorities are asking for the public’s help in identifying a person suspected of damaging thousands of dollars worth of merchandise with spray paint at the Turkey Creek Target store in Farragut.

According to the Knoxville Police Department, on June 13, the suspect spray-painted an entire section of merchandise in the retail store, causing $3,800-plus worth of damage. KPD shared security camera images to its social media, showing the suspect wearing jeans, a purple T-shirt, a dark-colored bucket hat, a multicolored face covering as well as a dark-colored backpack and shoes. He also appeared to be carrying a can.

There are multiple ways you can provide anonymous information to Crime Stoppers. You can call 865-215-7165, text **TIPS, go online at www.easttnvalleycrimestoppers.org, via the free mobile app, P3 Tips, or on the East Tennessee Valley Crime Stoppers Facebook page. Tipsters can remain anonymous and are eligible to receive a cash reward.