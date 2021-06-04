Knoxville Police searching for suspects in Gay Street armed robbery

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — On Thursday, June 3, around 9:20 p.m., Knoxville Police officers responded to a robbery in the 100 block of Gay Street where a 23-year-old female told officers she robbed at gunpoint.

The victim stated that as she entered the Fire Street Alley, she was grabbed by an unknown suspect who allegedly threw her up against the wall and pointed a gun at her. She told police there were three people involved in the robbery, who fled out of the alley with her purse.

Two of the suspects were described as wearing black ski masks and the other was described as a male wearing a green ski mask and cream or khaki-colored shirt and pants. The three possibly fled the scene in a newer-model black Nissan Versa, according to KPD.

Anyone with information regarding the suspects or incident is urged to contact East Tennessee Valley Crime Stoppers by calling 1-800-222-8477, visiting www.easttnvalleycrimestoppers.org or through their free mobile app, P3 Tips.