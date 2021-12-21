KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Knoxville Police are asking for help in identifying a woman who allegedly broke into someone’s car and stole their ID.

Police say the break-in took place at the Deane Hill Rec Center in West Knoxville. The woman has since used the victim’s ID and checking account fraudulently in Knoxville and Blount County. Police say she was pictured driving a black Infiniti sedan.

If you have any information about her, contact East Tennessee Valley Crime Stoppers by phone at 865-215-7165, visit the website www.easttnvalleycrimestoppers.org, or download the free mobile app P3 Tips. Tipsters will remain anonymous and be eligible to receive a cash reward.

This is a developing story. Download the WATE 6 News app for updates sent to your phone.