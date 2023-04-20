KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Knoxville Police Department investigators are looking for a man accused of fraudulently using a credit card that belonged to an 85-year-old woman.

Police shared on social media that investigators are looking for Jason Householder, 45, due to outstanding warrants for burglary theft and fraudulent use of a credit card.

All the charges stem from an incident that happened April 13, in the parking lot of the Walmart on Chapman Highway, police say. The victim was an 86-year-old woman.

Photos of Jason Householder. (Knoxville Police Department)

Knoxville Police say anyone with information should contact East Tennessee Valley Crime Stoppers.

There are multiple ways you can provide anonymous information to Crime Stoppers. You can call 865-215-7165 or **TIPS, and go online at www.easttnvalleycrimestoppers.org, via the free mobile app, P3 Tips, or on the East Tennessee Valley Crime Stoppers Facebook page. Tipsters can remain anonymous and are eligible to receive a cash reward.