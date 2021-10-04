KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — The Knoxville Police Department is asking for the public’s help to identify a shoplifting suspect who assaulted a store employee when he fled the scene.
KPD Violent Crimes Unit investigators are seeking to identify a suspect seen on security footage who shoplifted from the Dollar General at 3275 Sutherland Ave. and assaulted an employee as he was fleeing the scene.
Anyone with information regarding the suspect is urged to contact East Tennessee Valley Crime Stoppers by phone at 1-800-222-8477, online at http://easttnvalleycrimestoppers.org or via the free mobile P3 Tips app. Tipsters can remain anonymous and are eligible to receive a cash reward.
Download the WATE 6 News app for updates sent to your phone.