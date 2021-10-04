KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — The Knoxville Police Department is asking for the public’s help to identify a shoplifting suspect who assaulted a store employee when he fled the scene.

KPD Violent Crimes Unit investigators are seeking to identify a suspect seen on security footage who shoplifted from the Dollar General at 3275 Sutherland Ave. and assaulted an employee as he was fleeing the scene.





Photos: Knoxville Police Department

Anyone with information regarding the suspect is urged to contact East Tennessee Valley Crime Stoppers by phone at 1-800-222-8477, online at http://easttnvalleycrimestoppers.org or via the free mobile P3 Tips app. Tipsters can remain anonymous and are eligible to receive a cash reward.

