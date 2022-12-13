KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — The Knoxville Police Department is asking for help identifying a person who they say ransacked a home in the Park City neighborhood over the weekend.

KPD shared two video clips on Twitter, showing the person who allegedly ransacked the home on the 2800 block of E. Fifth Avenue on Saturday morning. The address given by police is only five blocks from Austin-East High School and is near Chilhowee Park.

The video shared by police shows a person who appears to be a man wearing a green ball cap, grey T-shirt, and jeans walking up to the house from what appears to be a back entry, where four cars are parked, and walking into the home.

On the second clip, the person is then seen leaving the front door of the home, pacing on the walkway in front of the home before exiting the camera’s view off of the grass back toward the home. The person then walks back up to the door before leaving from view on the sidewalk.

Video of the person that KPD is looking for after a home was ransacked. (KPD)

KPD says that anyone who knows this person is encouraged to contact the East Tennessee Crime Stoppers.

There are multiple ways you can provide anonymous information to Crime Stoppers. You can call 865-215-7165 or **TIPS, and go online at www.easttnvalleycrimestoppers.org, via the free mobile app, P3 Tips, or on the East Tennessee Valley Crime Stoppers Facebook page. Tipsters can remain anonymous and are eligible to receive a cash reward.