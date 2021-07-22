Knoxville Police warn public to lock your doors as rising number of firearms are stolen from vehicles

Crime and Courts

by:

Posted: / Updated:

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Car burglaries in the city limits are up this year. The Knoxville Police Department says an alarming number of those break-ins involve firearms being stolen.

According to KPD spokesperson Scott Erland, in 2020 there were more than 100 reports of auto burglaries where a firearm was stolen. This year, there are already more than 60.

“Stolen firearms are often used in the commission of other violent crimes which includes homicides unnecessarily puts the public at risk,” Erland said.

Erland says a lot of these could have been prevented. A large number of them occurred in vehicles that were left unlocked. Police recommend locking doors, keeping valuable items out of view, or taking them out of the car altogether.

According to KPD preliminary reports, there’s a 30% increase in vehicle burglaries this year.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

Latest News Videos

Knoxville Police say vehicle burglaries are on the rise

Police investigating catalytic converter theft on Gov. John Sevier Highway

Groundbreaking event held for rehab facility for mothers

City of Maryville hiring for multiple positions

Newport Police captain charged with stealing from Greene County church

Remote Area Medical hosting free medical clinic in Maryville