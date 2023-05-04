KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — A Knoxville man convicted of aggravated rape 35 years ago was convicted of raping a child, the Knox County District Attorney’s Office announced.

A release from the DA’s office says Gary Len Rollins, Sr. 64, was convicted of rape of a child and two counts of aggravated sexual battery.

In the three-day trial, prosecutors said Rollins was babysitting the 7-year-old victim and other children in his home when the rape and sexual assault happened. The child disclosed the abuse in an interview at ChildHelp of Tennessee, and Knoxville Police Department Investigators interviewed Rollin and other witnesses, the DA’s office said.

Rollins was already on the Tennessee Sex Offenders Registry after he was convicted of aggravated rape 35 years ago. The victim in that 1988 case was a two-year-old, the DA’s office said. The release adds that Rollins was released after serving a 15-year sentence.

Rollins had also previously been convicted of violating the Sex Offender Registry Requirements, according to the DA’s release.

“We are seeking the maximum sentence in this case to make sure this offender can never

harm another child,” said District Attorney Charme Allen.

The DA’s office said his sentencing is scheduled for June 29. He is facing between 25 and 45 years in prison.