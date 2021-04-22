Knoxville sex offender sent to prison for life after child porn found in pond behind his home

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. – A registered sex offender found in possession of child pornography while out on parole has been sentenced to life in prison.

Steven A. Humphries, 51, currently of Knoxville, was sentenced Wednesday in U.S. District Court. Humphries pleaded guilty to charges of producing and possessing child pornography.

Humphries had previously been convicted of sexual offenses against minors and was on state parole and registered as a sex offender at the time of the offenses.

On Oct. 21, 2018, law enforcement officers searched Humphries’ home and found a large cache of child pornography, including depictions of the defendant molesting a minor. Humphries had been hiding his child pornography in a waterproof container in the pond behind his home.

“The United States is committed to vigorously investigating and prosecuting child sex predators,” acting U.S. Attorney Francis M. Hamilton III said. “This prosecution and sentence demonstrate that registered sex offenders will be prosecuted to the fullest extent of the law if they reoffend.”

This case was brought as part of Project Safe Childhood, a nationwide initiative launched in May 2006, by the Department of Justice to combat the growing epidemic of child sexual exploitation and abuse. Led by the United States Attorney’s Offices and the Criminal Division’s Child Exploitation and Obscenity Section, PSC marshals federal, state, and local resources to locate, apprehend, and prosecute individuals who sexually exploit children, and to identify and rescue victims.