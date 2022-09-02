Knoxville Police at the scene of a fatal shooting on Washington Avenue Friday, September 2, 2022.

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – The Knoxville Police Department is investigating after a shooting victim was found dead inside an car Friday afternoon.

Officers responded to Washington Avenue near Mitchell Street where a gunshot victim was found inside of an SUV. The victim was pronounced dead at the scene.

Violent Crime Unit investigators interviewed multiple witnesses who were located at the scene.

According to a KPD release, the suspects fled the scene in an unknown vehicle.

There are multiple ways you can provide anonymous information to Crime Stoppers. You can call 865-215-7165 or **TIPS, and go online at www.easttnvalleycrimestoppers.org, via the free mobile app, P3 Tips, or on the East Tennessee Valley Crime Stoppers Facebook page. Tipsters can remain anonymous and are eligible to receive a cash reward.

The investigation remains ongoing. Anyone with information is urged to conact East Tennessee Valley Crime Stoppers.