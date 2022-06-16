KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Knoxville Police officers have arrested a man suspected of robbing a 92-year-old woman after receiving a tip, authorities said Thursday morning.

Michael Bledsoe was arrested around 1:50 a.m. at a Casey’s on Chapman Highway. Police say Bledsoe initially ran from officers, but was later found in the woods nearly and was taken into custody.

KPD also said Bledsoe was found in possession of what officers suspect to be heroin. In addition to his outstanding warrants, KPD says Bledsoe was charged with evading arrest, resisting arrest and drug possession.

According to Knoxville Police, at around 4 p.m. on Sunday, June 12, KPD officers responded to a reported robbery at a home near Tazewell Pike. The victim, a 92-year-old woman, told officers she had been robbed after arriving home from the Sam’s Club on Knoxville Center Drive.

The victim told officers that when she got home, as she began unlocking her door she was approached by an unknown man who snatched her purse and ran from the scene. Her purse contained cash, various personal items and numerous credit cards, which Knoxville Police says were later used at area businesses.

KPD said an extensive investigation conducted by responding officers revealed that the suspect, who was driving a Ford truck, had followed the victim home from the Sam’s Club prior to robbing her.