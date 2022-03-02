KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — A Knoxville teen is facing a charge of first-degree murder in the Jan. 31 shooting death of his uncle.

A Knox County Juvenile Court petition shows Thomas Harper, 17, was charged with first-degree murder in the fatal shooting of 51-year-old Timothy Wayne Mosley, Harper’s uncle.

Moseley was pronounced dead at his home in the 9000 block of Neely Lane after Knox County deputies responded to a reported shooting just before 2 a.m. on Jan. 31.

According to court documents, Harper, who lives next door, told his brother that he was upset with Moseley and that he was going to kill him. Documents do not state what caused him to become upset.

Less than an hour after making the statement, investigators say Harper went to Moseley’s home and knocked on the door. When Moseley opened the door, Harper shot him twice with a rifle and fled the scene according to court documents.

Court documents show that Harper called his father after the shooting and his father then assisted officers in locating him.

WATE is identifying the juvenile due to the severity of the crime.