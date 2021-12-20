KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — A 23-year-old Knoxville woman is facing aggravated assault charges after she allegedly shot at a vehicle containing four people, an arrest report states.

On Dec. 17 around 5:21 p.m. four people were traveling in a vehicle down Fordtown Road when they stopped in front of a residence in the 700 block and began arguing with the suspect, identified as Tiffany Wallace, 23, who was standing on the front porch of her trailer. The incident report states Wallace then went inside the residence and returned with a firearm.

All the victims involved allege Wallace shot at the vehicle four separate times; one of the victims recorded Wallace coming out of the side and shooting her firearm two times. The victims fled the scene and went to a gas station to report the shooting and wait for officers to respond.

Warrants were placed on Wallace’s file. Wallace is scheduled to appear in court on Feb. 11, 2022 for the felony aggravated assault charges.