KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — A Knoxville woman is facing a charge of second-degree murder after a shooting victim who arrived at the hospital in their personal vehicle died while being treated.

Kyeisha Dalton, 21, was charged with second degree murder after Knoxville Police Department officers responded to UT Medical Center on the evening of July 18. A female gunshot victim arrived in a personal vehicle around 8 p.m. She died while being treated by hospital personnel, police said.

Dalton was detained when officers responded to her home in the 1400 block of Wallace Street. A crime scene was also located in the 1400 block of Jourolman Avenue. Investigators determined Dalton shot at the victim’s vehicle following an altercation.

The identity of the victim was not released.

Dalton has been booked into the Roger D. Wilson Detention Facility.