KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — A Knoxville woman was charged with reckless homicide on Thursday after a man died several days after a shooting on July 7.

Officers responded to a home in the 2600 block of Gaston Avenue around 3:40 a.m. on Thursday, July 7. Anthony Hickman, 34, was shot and transported to UT Medical Center where he died several days later after he was taken off life support.

According to a Knoxville Police Department release, investigators were initially told that Hickman had possibly been shot as a result of an accidental self-inflicted discharge.

Police said Keysha Hall, 42, was holding the weapon after Hickman told her it was unloaded. Hall allegedly pointed the gun at Hall and pulled the trigger after Hickman told her to put the gun in his mouth.

She faces one count of reckless homicide and possession of a weapon by a convicted felon after she was convicted of robbery in 2017. She was booked into the Roger D. Wilson Detention Facility on Thursday afternoon.