Knoxville woman charged with TennCare fraud

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — A Knoxville woman has been charged with TennCare fraud after allegedly falsifying information to get TennCare healthcare insurance benefits.

Knoxville Police Department and the Office of Inspector General arrested 58-year-old Donna Pinkerton. She’s charged with TennCare Fraud, and theft of services over $10,000 but under $60,000.

Pinkerton allegedly lied about having custody of her grandchild in order to receive TennCare benefits for herself, which netted her nearly $60,000 in TennCare payments.

Knox County District Attorney General Charme Allen will be prosecuting this case.