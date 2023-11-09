KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — A Knoxville woman has been found guilty of murder after a shooting victim who arrived at the hospital in their personal vehicle died.

Kyeisha Dalton, 23, was convicted of Second Degree Murder and Reckless Endangerment. On July 18, Knoxville Police Department officers responded to UT Medical Center after a shooting victim, Tianja Duff, arrived in a personal vehicle and died while being treated by hospital personnel.

Kyeisha Alazae Dalton (Photo via Knox County DA)

During Dalton’s trial, Assistant District Attorneys Rachel Hill and Danielle Jones explained Dalton had been in an argument with her ex-boyfriend that became physical. The man reportedly ripped off Dalton’s wig and took her phone before driving away. The DA’s office said she followed him in her vehicle and boxed him in. causing him to exit his vehicle. Dalton tried to hit him with her car, then fired a handgun into the rear passenger seat of his vehicle, killing Duff who was in the backseat.

“This is another unfortunate case where an argument quickly escalated to gun violence, and in this case, the person who paid the ultimate price wasn’t even part of the argument,” said District Attorney Charme Allen.

Dalton’s sentencing has been set for January 12, 2024, where she faces 15 to 25 years in prison without the possibility of parole.