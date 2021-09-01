Knoxville woman indicted on charges in 2020 murder of 39-year-old man

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — A Knoxville woman has been indicted on murder charges stemming from the homicide of a 39-year-old man in September 2020.

According to the Knoxville Police Department, Shanida Nico Holland, 43, of Knoxville has been indicted for first-degree murder in the shooting death of Shabaaka Awolowo on Sept. 17, 2020.

From the initial report, KPD said at around 8:57 p.m. on Sept. 17, 2020, KPD officers responded to the Southside Flats Apartments at 2727 Fort Stanley Way, where Awolowo, age 39, was found inside of an apartment deceased from a gunshot wound. Through further investigation by the KPD Violent Crimes Unit, Holland was identified as the suspect.

Holland was indicted by a Knox County Grand Jury for first-degree murder as well as tampering with evidence and false reporting. She was booked into the Roger D. Wilson Detention Facility on those charges on August 30. Holland’s bond was set at $500,000.