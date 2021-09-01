Knoxville woman indicted on charges in 2020 murder of 39-year-old man

Crime and Courts

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Shanida Holland. (Photo via KPD)

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — A Knoxville woman has been indicted on murder charges stemming from the homicide of a 39-year-old man in September 2020.

According to the Knoxville Police Department, Shanida Nico Holland, 43, of Knoxville has been indicted for first-degree murder in the shooting death of Shabaaka Awolowo on Sept. 17, 2020.

From the initial report, KPD said at around 8:57 p.m. on Sept. 17, 2020, KPD officers responded to the Southside Flats Apartments at 2727 Fort Stanley Way, where Awolowo, age 39, was found inside of an apartment deceased from a gunshot wound. Through further investigation by the KPD Violent Crimes Unit, Holland was identified as the suspect.

Holland was indicted by a Knox County Grand Jury for first-degree murder as well as tampering with evidence and false reporting. She was booked into the Roger D. Wilson Detention Facility on those charges on August 30. Holland’s bond was set at $500,000.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

Latest News Videos

Man indicted in officer-involved shooting incident

TBI Update: Missing Lenoir City children found safe

TRAFFIC ALERT: Overturned semi in Loudon County

Endangered Child Alert issued for siblings missing from Lenoir City

Young-Williams asking for emergency fosters

Father of Knoxville soldier Ryan Knauss shares memories of his son