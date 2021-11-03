KNOXVVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — A woman who pleaded guilty in May to embezzling more than $2 million from the nonprofit she worked for learned her sentence Wednesday. Angelia Renae Brown, 50, of Knoxville, will spend three years in prison and three more on supervised probation.

Brown worked as an accountant for Childhelp Inc., a nonprofit that provides physical, emotional, education and spiritual support for abused, neglected and at-risk children. Brown admitted that beginning in 2012 she forged 885 checks that were drawn on her former employer’s bank accounts. She then deposited the checks in her personal bank account. The embezzlement went on until June 2020.

The checks totaled $2,064,464.99.

Brown also failed to report the funds as income on her tax returns from 2012-19 resulting in a $552,224 loss to the Internal Revenue Service.

As part of her plea she will also be responsible for paying $2,616,688.99 in restitution, $2,064,464.99 to Childhelp Inc. and $552,224 to the IRS.