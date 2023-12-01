KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — The Knoxville Police Department is commending its officers following a Friday morning arrest of two convicted felons after responding to a call for shots fired along Forestdale Avenue.

Alexander Faye, 21, of Heiskell and Buddy Blair, 36, of Rocky Top are facing charges including felon in possession of a weapon. Faye is also facing an aggravated kidnapping charge.

According to a release from KPD, officers responded to a report of shots fired at 12:15 a.m. around the 3100 block of Forestdale Avenue and evidence gathered at the scene indicated multiple rounds had been fired into the air. The shots reportedly came from a gray car that was seen leaving the area.

KPD sent out to its Field Operations a detailed description of the suspect vehicle, and officers spotted a car matching the description just after 2 a.m. and stopped it near the intersection of E. Fifth Avenue and Broadway.

A man who had been driving the car immediately approached officers and told them that a passenger had held a gun to his head.

The officers were able to remove the two passengers from the car and identified them as Faye and Blair, and a records check indicated they both had prior felony convictions.

Five firearms were recovered from the car by officers, with KPD describing them as “three AR-style pistols and two semi-automatic pistols.”

No injuries were reported from the shooting incident. KPD also said in its release that officers did exceptional work and had a keen eye.