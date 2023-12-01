KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — The Knoxville Police Department is commending its officers following a Friday morning arrest of two convicted felons after responding to a call for shots fired along Forestdale Avenue.
Alexander Faye, 21, of Heiskell and Buddy Blair, 36, of Rocky Top are facing charges including felon in possession of a weapon. Faye is also facing an aggravated kidnapping charge.
According to a release from KPD, officers responded to a report of shots fired at 12:15 a.m. around the 3100 block of Forestdale Avenue and evidence gathered at the scene indicated multiple rounds had been fired into the air. The shots reportedly came from a gray car that was seen leaving the area.
KPD sent out to its Field Operations a detailed description of the suspect vehicle, and officers spotted a car matching the description just after 2 a.m. and stopped it near the intersection of E. Fifth Avenue and Broadway.
A man who had been driving the car immediately approached officers and told them that a passenger had held a gun to his head.
The officers were able to remove the two passengers from the car and identified them as Faye and Blair, and a records check indicated they both had prior felony convictions.
Five firearms were recovered from the car by officers, with KPD describing them as “three AR-style pistols and two semi-automatic pistols.”
This is a developing story. Download the WATE 6 News app or sign up for our email alerts for updates.
No injuries were reported from the shooting incident. KPD also said in its release that officers did exceptional work and had a keen eye.