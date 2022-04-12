KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — A man whom had run out of gas along Magnolia Avenue Monday was waiting in his car for his mother and sister who arrived to help him when they were accosted and attacked by four men, according to the Knoxville Police Department. One of the alleged attackers remains unidentified as of Tuesday morning.

KPD spokesman Scott Erland said three men were charged with assault stemming from the incident. For reasons that remain unclear, the three victims (the man and his sister and mother) were attacked by the four men in the 2600 block of Magnolia Avenue.

One of the victims was able to get away from the suspects, retrieve pepper spray from her car and deploy it, which police say ultimately ended the assault.

Responding officers were able to locate and positively identify three of the four suspects at the Tennessee Bonding Company, which is also located along Magnolia Avenue. The three suspects were identified as:

Kenneth Holmes, 41

Steven Tanner, 24

Dylan Kiser, 24

Each suspect was charged with two counts of assault, which is a class A misdemeanor.

KPD says all three suspects are employees of the Tennessee Bonding Company. Officers spoke with two other employees following the incident but could not determine if those two were primary aggressors so charges were not filed.

Erland also said it doesn’t appear that any of the victims suffered serious injuries.