KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — A traffic stop for a speeding van on I-75 ended with police finding over 450 grams of heroin and other drugs according to the Knoxville Police Department.

KPD took to Twitter to share the success of their officers following a stop on Wednesday. According to KPD, officers stopped a speeding van on I-75 South. The general sessions docket states that the rented minivan was going 67 mph in a 55 mph zone. Upon stopping the vehicle, KPD says officers smelled marijuana, which eventually led them to search the van and driver, Anthony Paul Brown, 37, of Detroit, Michigan.

After detecting the smell of marijuana, police asked Brown to step out of the vehicle and noticed he was taking an extended amount of time to exit the vehicle according to the docket. These court records explain that officers looked in the back floorboard areas before stepping out of the van. Officers say that while he was being interviewed, Brown admitted that marijuana was in the van, at which point he was detained.

Anthony Brown (KPD)

Drugs police say were found in the search of the minivan. (KPD)

Cash found in the search. (KPD)

In the search, the docket reports that on the dash, officers found two iPhones laying on top of the center console, and a black and grey backpack on the back floorboard. In that backpack, police say they found a smaller black bag with a “large amount of heroin and fentanyl pills.” There was also a jar of marijuana, an iPad, a loaded rifle magazine with 300 rounds of blackout ammunition, and one of Brown’s IDs according to the docket.

When searching Brown, police say they found a “large amount of U.S. currency in various denominations rubber banded” in his right front pocket.

In total, according to the docket, officers found over 402.4 grams of suspected heroin, 58.5 grams of fentanyl pills, 19.2 grams of marijuana, and $2,409 in cash.

The docket states that officers believed that the money was from drug sales because of all of the evidence. Police say officers seized the money and took Brown into custody without incident.

Brown is charged with multiple drug charges involving Schedule I and IV drugs, drug paraphernalia, and speeding. He is expected in court on November 4, 2022.