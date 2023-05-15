KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — A woman has died after a reported shooting followed by a crash that had shut down a ramp to Alcoa Highway early Monday morning, according to the Knoxville Police Department. An investigation is ongoing.

The woman, who has not been identified, was pronounced dead after she was taken to the hospital. It was unclear as of Monday if she died as a result of the crash, or a gunshot wound she’d suffered, according to KPD.

KPD said in a news release around 3 a.m. on Monday, officers responded to a reported shooting that occurred in the parking lot of Bebo’s Café on Gleason Drive.

“Numerous shell casings were located in the parking lot, but no gunshot victims were found on scene,” KPD stated.

Soon after responding to the shooting scene on Gleason Drive, officers found a car believed to have fled the scene crashed on the Kingston Pike ramp toward southbound Alcoa Highway. The crash had shut down the ramp to Alcoa Hwy. southbound to Neyland Drive for a few hours.

The deceased woman, who was a passenger in the vehicle, was ejected from the car and pronounced dead after being transported to the University of Tennessee Medical Center. KPD stated that based on the preliminary investigation, it is believed that the woman was suffering from a gunshot wound.

KPD spokesperson Scott Erland provided some clarity regarding the woman’s death, saying in part that “it’s undetermined at this point if she died as a result of the crash or the gunshot. It hasn’t been independently verified by the (medical examiner) that she was shot, but there is reason to believe that was the case.”

The woman’s body was taken to the Knox County Regional Forensic Center for further examination to make a determination regarding her cause of death. KPD’s Homicide Unit is leading the investigation.