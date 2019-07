KNOXVILLE, Tenn (WATE) KPD officers are looking for a male subject who was involved in the robbery of two individuals at the Advanced Auto Parts on Western Ave., on Tuesday, July 9.

KPD is asking for any information regarding this incident, if you know anything call the Crime Hotline at (865)-215-7212. Callers can remain anonymous.