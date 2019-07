KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – The Knoxville Police Department needs the public’s help in identifying two suspects they say stole from the Anyway Mobile store on Clinton Highway on June 15.

Surveillance camera images captured the suspects’ faces, but KPD needs names to go with the faces:

(KPD)

(KPD)

If you have any information, KPD asks that you call the Crime Hotline at 865-215-7212. Callers can remain anonymous.