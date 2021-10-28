LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WATE) — A man originally from Lafollette has entered a guilty plea to charges of attempted murder, child molestation, and kidnapping among other serious charges in Indiana.

James Brian Chadwell, 42, was arrested back in April in Lafayette, Indiana after being accused of kidnapping, beating and sexually assaulting a 9-year-old girl, according to what investigators told WXIN.

According to the guilty plea document, Chadwell had originally pleaded not guilty, but withdrew that plea and entered a plea of guilty on October 22, in a lieu of violent charges.

He pleaded guilty to the following charges:

Attempted murder

Child molesting

Attempted child molesting

Kidnapping

Criminal confinement

Battery resulting in serious bodily injury to a person less than 14 years old

Strangulation

Habitual offender